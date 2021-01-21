From today, vaccination drive to be conducted at 11 sites in Ludhiana

Following the state government’s orders to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Ludhiana health department is all set to increase the number of vaccination sites in the district. From today (Thursday), the vaccine will be administered at 11 sites in the district, including community health centres and private hospitals.

The department of health and family welfare of the state government, in its order, had advised all civil surgeons to start vaccination at all government medical colleges, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, community health centers and all private health care facilities, which were identified as part of the vaccination programme and included in the list of 366 sites (identified across the state).

Even those healthcare workers who were registered but waiting for their turn for vaccination can visit these sites and get the jabs.

Vaccination to resume at civil hospital

A day after suspending vaccination drive at the Ludhiana civil hospital, the health department has decided to resume the process. District immunisation officer Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said the vaccination site was earlier shifted from the civil hospital to a private hospital considering the strength of health workers and convenience. “But we will resume the vaccination drive at the civil hospital from January 22,” she said.

So far, 67 out of the 150 employees at the civil hospital who had got themselves registered have been vaccinated.

She added, “From Thursday, we will be conducting vaccination drives at the government health facilities of Samrala, Khanna, Jagraon, and Sudhar and private hospitals, including Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Fortis, SPS Hospital. We have also identified small nursing homes, having a staff strength ranging from 5 to 50 healthcare workers.”

“I have also conducted a meeting with Asha and ANM workers and motivated them to take the vaccination dose,” said Dr Kiran.

State govt’s instructions:

Private healthcare sectors that have been identified for carrying out vaccination are to operate seven days a week while all government health care institutions are to run the drive six days a week.

The Co-WIN portal allocates 100 beneficiaries a day per site. But now, there is a provision in the portal to include registered beneficiaries who are not included in the list scheduled for the day.

The state govt has asked the civil surgeons to ensure that all willing and available registered beneficiaries at a particular site are included in the session and vaccinated.

1 dead, 38 fresh

infections in district

A 72-year-old man from Salem Tabri died while 38 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The district currently has 281 active cases. A total 25, 399 persons have tested positive for the virus so far, out of which, 24, 130 managed to beat the deadly virus. With the latest death, the district’s toll has reached 985. HTC