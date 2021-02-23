Fugitive Sidhana addresses Punjab rally, says farm laws must be repealed

Mehraj (Bathinda): Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by Delhi Police for allegedly instigating violence during the farmers’ tractor rally at Red Fort on Republic Day, addressed a rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s native Mehraj sub-urban town in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon.

Sidhana, who has been evading arrest, spent about two hours at the stage and left the venue on a motorbike. He was escorted out of the rally site at the grain market by a large gathering of his supporters.

Delhi Police have announced ₹1 lakh reward for information leading to Sidhana’s arrest who is resident of Bathinda. There was a heavy deployment of Punjab Police at Mehraj but Sidhana reached the stage without any resistance by cops.

Bathinda range inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh said since Sidhana is not facing any case in Punjab, “there was no question of arresting him”.

“He is wanted by Delhi Police and they may have an action plan. We will provide all possible support if our counterparts in Delhi ask for it. Police deployment was made to ensure law and order at the event,” said the IG.

While the Delhi Police did not offer any official statement on why Sidhana could not be arrested despite him turning up at the rally in Punjab, a police officer who did not want to be named said, “Sidhana’s arrest is our top priority and his movements are being tracked. Our teams which have been sent to Punjab to arrest the suspects are facing resistance from locals. We have arrested suspects like Deep Sidhu and others from Punjab and other states. Sidhana will also be caught soon.”

It was apparent show of strength by Sidhana, who had unsuccessfully contested from Rampura Phul assembly segment as a candidate of the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) in 2012. The PPP was floated by the state finance minister and Bathinda MLA Manpreet Singh Badal who later merged his party with the Congress.

During his speech, Sidhana cautioned the leadership of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protest against the three farm laws, for accepting anything less than the repeal of the contentious laws.

“The farmers’ agitation will be intensified to ensure the three farm laws are withdrawn. There is no question of agreeing to any amendments or suspension of the laws for 18 months,” Sidhana said.

No prominent farmer leader spoke on the occasion. Speakers also questioned SKM leaders for dubbing Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with Red Fort violence, as ‘gaddar’ (traitor) to the farmers’ cause.

Other speakers raised the demand for release of Sidhu and withdrawal of case against Sidhana.

Talking about cases of rioting against protesters, Sidhana said: “Capt Amarinder Singh will have to explain to the public if Punjab Police helps Delhi Police in arresting anyone booked for the (January 26) violence.”

He even exhorted his supporters to “hold Delhi Police hostage”. “Leaders like BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal may have repeatedly ducked media questions on farmer leadership’s silence on police action against me. Leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders are also facing criminal complaints after January 26 incident. But I assure them our supporters will not let the police arrest them,” said Sidhana.

Leaders of Sikh radical organisations such as Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) were instrumental behind organising the rally. Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said the SKM should chalk out a plan to gherao Parliament again.