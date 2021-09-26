Fulfilled 202 poll promises in four months: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday said his government has delivered on 202 of the 505 promises made in the run-up to the state assembly polls,

The chief minister assured to meet the people once every three months, with a list of achievements, to inform them about his government’s progress, claiming no other government in the Indian subcontinent has achieved so much in a short period. “Of the 505 promises, 202 assurances were delivered by my government within 4 months. Of all the governments in the Indian subcontinent, such a pace of implementation can only be attributed to the DMK government,” he said in a video message posted on his twitter site. This achievement, he said, should not be viewed as a momentary acceleration. “This is how we perform and will continue to do so, every single day. Will meet you once every 3 months to let you know of the progress we made with the list of achievements,” Stalin said.

The CM said he would meet the people not as someone who takes them for granted thinking he will have to face them only after 5 years. “It is you and my conscience that drives me. You order. I am waiting to deliver,” he said. Stalin said he has taken charge of chief ministership because of people’s votes. “Each and every vote that was cast serve as a strong base for me to be in Fort St. George. Each one of you cast your votes with the belief that we will always keep up our promises. We will always deliver the best of services to our people,” he said. He also expressed pride that his government was safeguarding the trust that the people have “invested in us.” “You have voted us. And we have kept most of our promises. Hence, I am talking to you, brimming with pride... presenting the DMK’s election manifesto, I said as Thalaivar Kalaignar (his father and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) always says, ‘we say what we do, and do as we say’,” Stalin said.

In just 4 months after assuming office the DMK government delivered upon most of the promises. Listing some of the achievements, he said on May 7, within a few hours of assuming office he signed 5 important files including coronavirus relief of ₹4,000 for all 20.09 million rice ration cardholders, reduction of Aavin milk prices by ₹3 per litre, free bus rides for women in government city and town buses, and formation of a new department, ‘Chief Minister in your constituency’, to act upon public grievances. “The first 4 of 5 promises were part of our election manifesto. Following this, to safeguard the interests of farmers and to improve agricultural production for the first time, a separate budget was presented for agriculture. Loans amounting to ₹2,756 crore lent to women self-help groups through Cooperative Credit Societies were waived, jewel loans lent through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies were waived,” he said.

Reduction of petrol prices by ₹3 per litre, reviving and implementing Anna Marumalarchi Thittam (Anna Renaissance Scheme) in rural areas on an estimated budget of ₹1,200 crore, reviving and implementing the Namakku Naame Thittam with the support of local communities on an outlay of ₹100 crore, cash awards for Olympic medal winners were among the promises fulfilled.

Apart from passing resolutions against Centre’s new farm laws and CAA in the Assembly and exemption from NEET, the government announced ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh for the families of doctors who lost their lives during COVID-19 treatment efforts, ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh for families of police officials and personnel who lost their lives during the Covid-19 frontline efforts, enhancing quota for women in government employment to 40%, among others. “Most of our promises have been kept… 51 promises from the Governor’s address, 2 promises from my reply, 43 promises from the budget, 23 promises from the agriculture budget, 64 promises from the announcements by ministers, and 16 promises from other announcements have also been delivered,” he noted.

Initiatives which were not part of the DMK’s manifesto like 7.5% reservation for students from government schools on preferential basis in all professional courses, total fee waiver for beneficiaries of this reservation, free travel scheme in government buses extended to transgenders and differently abled, ₹5 lakh fixed deposit for the children orphaned due to Covid-19 pandemic, to name a few were also delivered. “All the above were not announced by us but delivered. We not only did what we said but also did what we have not said,” Stalin said.