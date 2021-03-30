FYJC admissions completed; 35K seats vacant

PUNE After completing a special extended round of admissions, apart from three regular rounds, two special rounds and two rounds of the first-come-first-served, the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions closed on March 30.

At least 35,000 seats have remained vacant in the Pune division.

The Deputy director of education (DyDE), Pune released the data on Tuesday.

As many as 169 seats were filled in the extended round of FYJC admissions.

Of the total vacant seats, 8,007 seats are from the Arts stream, 12,813 seats from the Commerce stream, 12,571 seats from the Science stream and 2,168 seats from the vocational stream.

This year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the FYJC admission process got delayed and it is the first time it has gone till March. Now the admissions are completed the college administration is worried about completing the syllabus of newly admitted students for their exams.

“The admission process of FYJC admissions is completed after the two FCFS rounds and in Pune division 35,000 seats have remained vacant. Despite Covid-19 outbreak and the entire online admission process, our staff has worked hard to do this admission process. As of now, the admission process is completed for our directorate,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.