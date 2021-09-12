Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FYJC admissions round 3: 73,990 seats still vacant

PUNE After the third regular round of admissions for Class 11 (FYJC) in the city, 73,990 seats are still vacant across 316 colleges in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:23 PM IST
As of Sunday, September 12, 85,518 students have registered seeking admissions

On September 13, the merit list for the third round and allied cut-offs will be declared.

That a large number of seats will remain vacant this academic year now seems an eventuality that cannot be avoided.

As of Sunday, at the end of round three, 38,975 students have been admitted to Class 11 in the city.

At the end of the second regular round of admissions, a total of 63,805 seats were available, for which 35,694 students were eligible and 15,967 students were allotted a college.

Of the 15,967 students, 6005 students were given a college of their first preference, 3,231 students were given a college of their second preference, and 1,988 students were given a college of their third preference.

“The Covid pandemic has adversely affected this year’s Class 11 admissions. A large number of students who come from rural areas have not sought admission. Because of financial issues, some have taken a break from education. Now after three regular rounds, the special admission rounds will start,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, in-charge of the admission process.

