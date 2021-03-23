FYJC admissions to end on March 26; colleges plan extra classes to complete syllabus

PUNE The admission process for Class 11, or the first year of junior college (FYJC) will now end on March 26, as per the state government.

The FYJC process is the only post-lockdown course still open for admissions.

College principals and administrations are now worried about the completion of the syllabus. At least 30,000 seats are still vacant in the Pune division.

After completing three regular rounds and two special rounds of the FYJC admission process, the deputy director of Education (DYDE), Pune, last week released a timetable for a first-come-first-served (FCFS) round, which began from March 19.

“It is a challenge for all the colleges to complete the syllabus for FYJC students due to the delayed admission process. If admissions were done earlier, colleges would have started online or offline classes. Now we are planning extra classes to cover the syllabus,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

Junior colleges in the city started offline classes from January 4 for students of Class 11 and 12.

After the spike in Covid cases, the district administration closed down all schools and colleges till March 31.

For this year’s Class 11 admission process, a total of 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admissions in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Due to an interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in the jobs and education sectors, the state education department stopped the admission process for FYJC on September 9, and it resumed on November 26.