Gambling racket busted in Goa; 5 held including Russian, Ukraine nationals

The Goa police crime branch on Wednesday busted a gambling racket and arrested five persons including two Russians and another from Ukraine.

The five accused including those from Delhi and Mumbai other than Russia and Ukraine, were running an online casino and a playing card game called ‘Texas Hold’em’, a form of the gambling card game poker out of a rented room at Mandrem in north Goa.

According to police, the five were gambling and exchanging cash when the police entered the premises as part of a raid leading to their arrest.

This was the second such case of gambling in as many days registered by the crime branch.

On Tuesday, the crime branch broke into an apartment at Calangute and arrested four persons, who were allegedly caught “red handed” running an online gambling racket via laptops.

The police seized ₹2.5lakh across the two raids.