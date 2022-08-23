Ludhiana gambling racket busted with arrest of 21, operator still at large
The investigating officer said the arrests came after a tip-off that a gambling racket was being run from a house in Janakpuri, Ludhiana
Division number 2 police busted a gambling racket being run from a rented accommodation in Janakpuri after arresting as many as 21 accused late on Sunday.
The arrested accused, Deepak Kohli of CMC Colony; Vishal Kumar, Abhishek Singh and Babu Kumar of Hargobind Nagar; Krishan Kumar of Kundanpuri; Rajeev Kumar, Mohammad Inram, Mohammad Taid, Irfan, Mohammad Haider and Pravesh of Janakpuri; Mohammad Aash, Mohammad Ifaaz, Mohammad Anwar, Gopal and Ramu Kumar of Ganesh Nagar; Sachin Kumar of Shiva Ji Nagar; Shivcharan and Ranjit Singh of Cheema Colony; Jahid of Baag Sufia Chowk; and Akshay Kumar Chadav.
One of the accused, Paramjit Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the operator of the gambling racket.
Assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh, investigating officer, said the arrests came after a tip-off that a gambling racket was being run from a house in Janakpuri. Police conducted a raid and arrested the 21 accused, most of whom are migrant labourers. The operators of the racket invited the labourers to bet on lottery numbers. Police recovered ₹7,260 from the accused.
A case under sections 294 A (keeping lottery office) of the Indian Penal Code, 13A, 3, 67 of the Gambling Act and 7 (3) of the Lottery Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 2 police station.
