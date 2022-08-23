Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana gambling racket busted with arrest of 21, operator still at large

Ludhiana gambling racket busted with arrest of 21, operator still at large

Updated on Aug 23, 2022 03:00 AM IST

The investigating officer said the arrests came after a tip-off that a gambling racket was being run from a house in Janakpuri, Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division number 2 police busted a gambling racket being run from a rented accommodation in Janakpuri after arresting as many as 21 accused late on Sunday.

The arrested accused, Deepak Kohli of CMC Colony; Vishal Kumar, Abhishek Singh and Babu Kumar of Hargobind Nagar; Krishan Kumar of Kundanpuri; Rajeev Kumar, Mohammad Inram, Mohammad Taid, Irfan, Mohammad Haider and Pravesh of Janakpuri; Mohammad Aash, Mohammad Ifaaz, Mohammad Anwar, Gopal and Ramu Kumar of Ganesh Nagar; Sachin Kumar of Shiva Ji Nagar; Shivcharan and Ranjit Singh of Cheema Colony; Jahid of Baag Sufia Chowk; and Akshay Kumar Chadav.

One of the accused, Paramjit Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the operator of the gambling racket.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh, investigating officer, said the arrests came after a tip-off that a gambling racket was being run from a house in Janakpuri. Police conducted a raid and arrested the 21 accused, most of whom are migrant labourers. The operators of the racket invited the labourers to bet on lottery numbers. Police recovered 7,260 from the accused.

A case under sections 294 A (keeping lottery office) of the Indian Penal Code, 13A, 3, 67 of the Gambling Act and 7 (3) of the Lottery Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 2 police station.

