Ganga Aarti sans public participation from today as Covid curbs kick in

Night curfew started in Varanasi district from Thursday night. Restriction on movement will remain during curfew period from 9 pm to 6 am daily till April 15, officials said.

The famous Ganga Aarti will be done on the ghats by priests only. There will be no public participation in it, said district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma. He added that all these steps were to ensure effective control of Covid-19 in the district.

The DM said that certain restrictions have been imposed in Varanasi district from April 8. These restrictions would remain effective for a week and were aimed at guarding against the spread of Covid 19 infections in the district.

The restrictions will be imposed under the Epidemic Act. The DM said that all the hotels, restaurants, departments had been instructed to set up Covid help desk equipped with thermal scanners and sanitisers.

Activities like moving out of house, and business activities will remain suspended during the curfew hours starting 9pm daily.

Morning milk supply, vegetable markets and medical shops will be free from this restriction, said DM.

Gathering of more than five people at a place for campaigning of panchayat election has also been restricted, he added.

All government, non-government or private schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching institutes will be closed except medical, nursing and para medical institutions, officials said.

All the parks, stadium will be open in the morning and evening only for a few hours.