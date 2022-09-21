Ganga level continues to rise in Varanasi, admn sounds high alert

With continuous rise in the water level in the Ganga, the Varanasi district administration has sounded high alert and deputed special teams to carry out the rescue operations.

On Tuesday, the water level was recorded at 66.09 metres which was below the warning level mark of 70.262 metres, stated officials of Middle Ganga Division III, Varanasi, Central Water Commission.

The statistics further suggested that in the last 24 hours, rise of 146 cm in the water level has been recorded, and the level continues to rise at the rate of 5cm per hour.

The rising water level has added to the woes of the people here. “We are on the no man’s land. We don’t know where to go, whom to approach. We have just returned to our houses after losing everything to flood and now the water level is on the rise again,” said Banshi Kumar, a local who hails from Nakhi Ghat- one of the flood affected areas of Varanasi.

In the wake of rising water level, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements at the ghats to keep a check on any untoward incident.

