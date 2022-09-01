Ganga, Yamuna in Prayagraj continue to recede, people now returning home

Water in both the Ganga and the Yamuna was flowing a meter below the danger mark of 84.73m on Thursday with flood water too receding fast from several of the low-lying localities which were submerged in floods for about 10 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials of the flood control unit informed that the level of the Ganga at 4pm on Thursday at Phaphamau was recorded at 83.20m while at Chhatnag it was at recorded at 82.18m. The Yamuna in Naini too was flowing at 82.80m. All three are presently far below the danger level with the Ganga flowing 1.53 m and 2.55 m at Phaphamau and Chhatnag respectively while the Yamuna was 1.93 m below the danger level at Naini at 4pm, they added.

Much to the delight of the people, water level in both the rivers is receding at a pace of 7cm every hour.

Flood water has started receding in several areas of the city including Chota Baghara, Bara Baghara, Bakshi Khurd, Sadiabad, Shivkuti, Guas Nagar, Salori, Karelabagh, Daraganj, Nagvasuki temple area, Harshvardhan Nagar etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The downward trend of the flood water comes as good news for the residents of the affected localities and for the district administration alike as many of the localities, which where earlier approachable only by boats are now accessible.

There is a dip in the number of people taking shelter in flood relief camps set up by the district administration. Till Wednesday evening, there were 7345 people in 21 relief camps which dipped to 5626 people on Thursday evening—a reduction of 1719 people.

As the flood water recedes, piles of garbage, silt, thick rotten vegetation, filth, sewage is seen on roads, bylanes and the houses as well as shops.

The district administration has kick-started a major operation to clean up the area it is also appealing to locals to first inspect the condition of their houses before bringing back their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now that the flood water is receding fast, people staying in relief camps too have started returning to their houses. District magistrate, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, myself and many other officials inspected the cleaning drive being carried out in Rajapur locality where 20 teams of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) are working day and night along with similar teams of PMC which are also rendering their services in other flood affected areas”, said ADM (Finance and Revenue), Jagdamba Singh who is district nodal officer in charge of all affairs related to natural disasters.