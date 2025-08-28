Ganga, Yamuna near danger mark in Prayagraj; over 200 families shifted to relief camps

The rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna, both flowing less than a metre below the danger mark of 84.73 metres, have once again displaced over 200 families in nearly a dozen low-lying localities of the city, as well as eleven villages across three tehsils, as of Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, the Ganga has risen by 2.60 metres, while the Yamuna has swollen by 97 centimetres. Both rivers are expected to breach the danger mark by Thursday morning. An aerial view of the Ganga river in spate, in Prayagraj (PTI)

At 4 pm on Wednesday, the Ganga’s water level was recorded at 83.98 metres near Buxi STP and 83.79 metres in Phaphamau, while the Yamuna’s level in Naini stood at 83.98 metres — less than a meter from the danger mark of 84.734 metres. The Ganga was rising at a rate of 11 centimetres per hour, while the Yamuna rose at 4.5 centimetres per hour.

This marks the fourth flood-like situation in just over a month, as floodwaters have entered thousands of homes in several low-lying areas including Rajapur, Beli Kachar, Govindpur, Kailashpuri, Chhota Baghada, Bada Baghada, Daraganj, and Salori. Around 1,800 people from approximately 200 families have taken shelter in nine relief camps set up across the city. The district administration has deployed 14 boats to assist with evacuations from the worst-hit areas.

According to Vinita Singh, ADM (Finance and Revenue) and nodal officer for flood relief efforts, water has entered more than a dozen localities, forcing residents to move their belongings to higher ground. “Nearly 200 families have taken shelter in flood relief camps. Currently, nine camps are operational, housing over 1,800 people. Fourteen boats are in operation for evacuation purposes,” she said.

Kamlesh Singh, a corporator with the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, said, “Normal life has been badly affected due to waterlogging in the streets — for the fourth time in just over a month. In areas like Govindpur, some streets are completely flooded. There’s water and mud all around.”

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Daraganj, shared that floodwaters have begun entering several neighborhoods including Chhota Baghada, Salori, Beli, and Daraganj. “Many families are again being forced to move with their essential belongings. It has become unbearable to shift to a flood relief center for the fourth time,” he said.

Students preparing for competitive exams have also been affected. Many have had to relocate, while others are stranded in their rooms due to severe waterlogging.

Power supply has been disrupted in the flood-hit areas, compounding the difficulties faced by residents.

According to official records, as of 8 AM on Wednesday, 3,72,630 cusecs of water were released from Kanpur, 1,43,524 cusecs from Narora, and 1,28,276 cusecs from Haridwar—contributing to the surge in water levels downstream.

In view of the looming flood threat, the district administration has placed NDRF, SDRF, and Water Police teams on high alert across different parts of Prayagraj.