Gangrape accused arrested after police encounter in Sahjanwa, U.P.

District police on Saturday morning arrested an alleged suspect in the gangrape case near Sahjanwa and recovered a mobile phone and a pistol from his possession. The arrest took place following an encounter with the police. For Representation Only (HT File)

Officials said that the suspect had been identified as Tahir, 29, a resident of a village under Sant Kabeer Nagar police station, who sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

Officials further said that a 20-year-old girl had arrived in the village of Ranukher on Friday morning in a naked condition and had narrated her ordeal to some senior residents, who provided her with clothing and informed the police. The victim recounted that after a dispute with her family members in Azamgarh district, she was waiting for a bus when Tahir approached her and promised to secure her a job in a factory at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

The survivor stated that based on his promise, she accompanied the accused on a bus on Thursday evening and disembarked near the village of Ranikher, where Tahir and one of his accomplices assaulted her.

Police filed an FIR against unidentified individuals on Friday morning and launched an investigation. They traced the location of the suspect through the mobile number provided by the survivor and arrested him on Saturday morning after an exchange of gunfire, resulting in injuries to Tahir.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover, however, commended police personnel for the successful arrest of one of the suspects within forty-eight hours of the incident and claimed that another suspect would also be arrested.