Gangster Act slapped on notorious criminal Pappu Ganjia

The Naini police here on Sunday slapped Gangster Act on notorious history sheeter Mohd Javed aka Pappu Ganjia and one of his close aides. Pappu was arrested by STF some months back from Ajmer and he is currently lodged at the Naini Central Jail.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of Ganjia area of Naini, Mohd Javed has 42 criminal cases registered against him at Naini, Ghoorpur , Kotwali, Dhumanganj and other police stations of Prayagraj. Pappu went absconding in June last year after a case of extortion was registered against him by a person.

Police were carrying out raids to arrest him. In August, the STF team nabbed Pappu Ganjia from a hotel in Ajmer. Earlier his house at Ganjia was attached by police while in 2020 his farm house was demolished by the Prayagraj Ddevelopment Authority team as it was constructed without approval from the concerned authorities.

Pappu Ganjia was also an active member of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s gang and grabbed properties and plots of land in Naini and adjoining areas. He has been a corporator of Ganjia area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHO of Naini police station Yashpal Singh said Gangster Act has been slapped on Pappu Ganjia and his close aide Ajmal of Kareli area.