In 2003, Khan Mubarak killed an umpire during cricket match in Prayagraj

Gangster Khan Mubarak who breathed his last at the Hardoi district hospital on Monday, created ripples in the sleepy town way back in 2003 when he killed an umpire hereduring a cricket match. Khan Mubarak (File)

Known to have been a close aide of dreaded gangster Chhota Rajan, Khan spent a few years in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and with his death, discussions have started among locals regarding his close connection with the city.

Some locals also remember him as a ‘helpful youth with a bad temper’.

Locals in South Malaka, where he used to live on rent in a lodge, said that Khan Mubarak was fluent in English and was passionate for good clothing style. Once he had to flee the lodge with his gang following a tiff with local youths, locals claimed.

Hailing from Ambedkar Nagar district, Khan Mubarak came to Prayagraj in 2002 to study. He took admission in MA English at Allahabad University. Khan and his younger brother Zafar used to live on rent at a lodge in South Malaka area.

Soon Khan had a large following which mostly included students. Locals in South Malaka said Khan Mubarak was short tempered and soon he became the leader of gang of violent youths.

He hit the headlines in 2003 when he shot dead an umpire during a cricket match. Mubarak was arrested and while in jail, he came in contact with gangster Rajesh Yadav and Bachha Pasi who used to work for underworld don Chhota Rajan.

Khan Mubarak and his brother Zafar aka Supari then joined Chhota Rajan’s gang and earned notoriety as contract killers. Khan Mubarak’s name also surfaced in a murder in Ghoorpur and another murder of a youth in Kotwali area in 2005.

However, his involvement in Kala Ghoda shootout in Mumbai made him infamous across the country.

On October 16, 2006 underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s henchmen Amjad Khan and Himanshu Chaudhary were being taken to be produced before the court when shots were fired on their prison van.

Investigations revealed that the assailants belonged to Prayagraj. Special cell of Mumbai police arrested Khan Mubarak, Bachha Pasi and some other persons from Prayagraj. It came to light that the attack on Dawood’s henchmen was carried out on behest of Chhota Rajan.