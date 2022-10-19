Garbage disposal in Lucknow unsatisfactory: PWD minister Jitin Prasada

LUCKNOW: Public Works Minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said he was dissatisfied with the solid waste management in the city. Reviewing civic works and their maintenance here, the minister asked civic officials to make improvements in the garbage disposal and sewage treatment or face action.

“If garbage is not effectively cleared in Lucknow, then it is not possible in other places of the state as well. Being the capital of the state, Lucknow should be the cleanest...” he observed and directed officials concerned to replace the damaged garbage collection vehicles at the earliest.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, who was briefing the minister on the civic works, said so far only one agency (Suez India) was engaged in waste disposal across the city. The work will now be divided between two or three agencies as Suez India’s output was not satisfactory, he added.

Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, who was also present, said Suez India, also engaged in water treatment, was doing an unsatisfactory job, as a result of which polluted water was being released into the Gomti.

Reviewing streetlights, the PWD minister expressed his anger over poorly-lit areas of the city. “In view of the upcoming festivals, the department concerned should ensure that damaged streetlights are immediately replaced or repaired. “ The minister also sought information on the total number of defunct streetlights. He was told that 7,000-9,000 of them were defunct.

On the day, both ministers also conducted a surprise inspection of road construction underway on Maharana Pratap Marg, Hazratganj. Jitin Prasada got the road drilled at a spot to check the quality of the construction work.