Gau seva brings in financial gains for Naini Jail inmates

With state government taking initiatives for ensuring better care for cows, the inmates at Naini Central Jail are setting an example by are not only serving cows as their religious duty but are also earning money through this noble work. The profit through the cow shelter or ‘gaushala’ run by inmates has now reached several lakhs which is directly benefiting the prisoners.

Jail officials said that at present there were around 150 cows in the jail premises that have been kept in eight sheds. The cow shelter has the facility of coolers and fans and around 25 prisoners have been roped in for taking care of these cows. These prisoners not only give fodder to cows but also give them bath and clean the shelters.

The cows at the shelter produce 250 litres of milk everyday which is supplied to jail canteen and jail staff while the cow dung is collected for turning it into organic manure which is used for agricultural purposes in the jail.

Senior superintendent of Naini Central Jail PN Pandey said the cow shelter was being completely run under the supervision of prisoners.

It makes annual profit of ₹6 lakh which is distributed among the inmates. As per the jail administration, around two dozen prisoners who have devotion towards cows are performing the gau seva here and are also earning money alongside.

Five prisoners among them are serving cows since past five years. Rakesh of Hamirpur, Nanku Pal of Chitrakoot, Lallu of Banda, and Veeru and Vimlesh of Prayagraj are devoted towards service of cows. The profits from gaushala are transferred to bank accounts of these prisoners which they can give to their kin online, said prison officials.

Inmates at Naini jails also make protective coats for cows to save them from chilly winds during winters. The coats are made from old clothes and blankets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised this effort of prisoners.

