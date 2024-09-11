GBPSSI celebrates its 44th Foundation Day

Various programmes were organised by Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute (GBPSSI) on its 44th Foundation Day on Tuesday. Anurag Behar delivering 39th Govind Ballabh Pant Memorial Lecture at GBPSSI on Tuesday. (HT)

Established in 1980 with the support of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Government of Uttar Pradesh, this constituent institute of Allahabad University (AU) is known worldwide for quality research, teaching and social interventions.

The programme started with lighting of lamps and garlanding the statue of Govind Ballabh Pant. Research student Anurag Pandey of the institute spoke on the contribution of Govind Ballabh Pant and the influence of his ideas in the creation of the institute.

Institute director Prof Badri Narayan presented the annual report of the institute. He said that the institute is continuously making social interventions through its research projects and educational programmes. The research work that the institute has been doing for 30 years is now yielding better results day after day. The Kumbh Gallery in the institute’s museum is in the process of becoming completely digital.

The programme was conducted by Reva Singh. Various competitions were also organised for students.

Anurag Behar delivered the 39th Govind Ballabh Pant Memorial Lecture. Behar is the CEO of Azim Premji Foundation and Chancellor of Azim Premji University. He delivered a lecture on ‘Humility and Hope: Lessons from Real India’.

He said that listening is very important in education. The truth and experiences of life will have to be brought into the curriculum and only then will there be hope for some change. There will be a change in India’s education system, but though thinkers expressed their views in seminars, nothing changed in past 30-35 years.

He said that the reason behind this is the failure of the system as there are qualified schools and teachers but there is still a shortage everywhere. There is a need to teach students humility at an early age, to inculcate values. He said that the new education policy talks about continuous comprehensive evaluation and no retention policy. But to convert it into reality by combining it with social truth is a big task, he added.

Behar said that the real definition of humility, modesty and hope is seen in villages. If you look at the hope and expectation in the eyes of the communities, you understand how much change is needed. Speaking on the subject, he said that humility is not limited to education, its scope is wide in the society and affects social science.

The chief guest was welcomed by the GBPSSI director Prof Badri Narayan and vote of thanks was delivered by Kaimai Samson.