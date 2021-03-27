Gehlot hits out at Centre over GNCTD Bill, says it’s against spirit of democracy

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre for introducing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and said the Centre’s attempt to curtail the rights of the Delhi government and give sweeping powers to the lieutenant-governor (L-G) is a “murder of democracy.”

BJP leaders dismissed the allegations and said they were made only to gain political mileage and were completely devoid of facts.

Gehlot said, “The GNCTD Act passed by Modi government to curtail the rights of the Delhi Government is murder of democracy. Abolishing the power of an elected government is against the spirit of democracy. Earlier, the SC had clearly ruled that the elected government is the real head of Delhi.“

The CM further said, “Modi government wants to run the country in a fascist manner. Electoral malpractices, horse trading of elected MLAs, and when failing in both, it resorts to passing such a dictatorial bill on the strength of its majority in Parliament. This is how the Modi government rules.”

He said the Modi government can abolish the powers of the state government by bringing such laws if the BJP loses the elections in any state. “This dictatorial decision of the Modi government should be opposed at the national level by rising above the party line,” Gehlot said.

He further said while in opposition, the BJP used to demand more rights by giving full statehood status to Delhi, but now they have brought such a law. The Prime Minister advocates cooperative federalism but in reality, the NDA government is imposing decisions on state governments by introducing bills like the GNCTD, Gehlot said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Gehlot for his stand on the GNCTD Bill.

“Thank you Gehlot for supporting the people of Delhi against the unconstitutional bill of the Centre. The constitution and democracy of the Indian Republic are paramount. Our struggle to bring back its strength to the public will continue,” said Kejriwal.

Terming Gehlot’s allegations “baseless”, Delhi BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “The tweets were made just to gain political attention. Nobody is taking away any power from the Delhi government”

The GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021, cleared by 83-45 votes in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, says the “government” in Delhi will now refer to the L-G in the context of all laws passed in the national capital, and the opinion of the L-G will be mandatory before any executive action is taken. The bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday.