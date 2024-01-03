Germany-returned scientist tests Covid positive in Agra

A resident of Agra, who came home on new year from Germany, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. This took the number of positive cases to 4 in Agra within a span of five days after two tested positive on Monday and one was detected as Covid positive on Friday. (HT File photo for representation only)

“A 34-year-old resident of Khandoli area in Agra working as a scientist in Germany tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. He came from Germany and was tested at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Agra,” said chief medical officer of Agra, Dr AK Srivastava on Tuesday.

“On Monday, two more, including a foreigner from Australia, tested Covid positive. The foreigner had reached Agra for attending ‘satsang’ (religious gathering) and had flown back. He was tested for Covid and the report came on Sunday. Another person who tested positive is a staff at a prestigious food outlet in Agra,” said Dr Srivastava.

The 44-year-old resident of Australia had reached Agra on December 20 along with two others. He had his sample tested on December 30 from a private lab and the report came on Sunday. He moved to Delhi on Sunday and since then his mobile is reported to be ‘switched off’.

Another person who tested positive is a 41-year-old resident of Agra and works at a food outlet in the city. He is in contact with the health department in Agra. He was not coming to duty since December 25 and was admitted to a hospital for stomachache and fever.

“The man working at the food outlet was admitted in ICU on December 28 after he complained of high fever and low blood pressure. He was tested positive by a private lab in Agra. His condition has now improved and he has been shifted to an isolation ward,” said CMO.