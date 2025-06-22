Ahead of the upcoming annual Kanwar Yatra, the Ghaziabad district magistrate has directed different departments and local bodies to take up necessary civic works and complete preparations by June 30 to provide basic amenities to devotees in the wake of Kanwar Yatra, said officials. Ghaziabad: Admin issues directions for Kanwar Yatra preparation by June 30

The directions to make preparations to complete Kanwar Yatra in an orderly and safe manner includes timely completion of the streetlights work, cleaning of the bushes and garbage along roadsides, ensuring that there are no power cuts in the district and especially on the Kanwar route, ensuring that no non-veg shops/liquor operate on the Kanwar route and near temples, deployment of divers and boats at the Upper Ganga canal passing through Ghaziabad, among others.

“The directions have been given to different departments and local bodies to complete preparations in their respective areas on the Kanwar route by June 30. The movement of Kanwariyas will begin in the first week of July. So, the deadline for all preparations is June 30. The police will take up deployment and measures at their end,” said Ghaziabad district magistrate Deepak Meena.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage taken up by devotees during the month of Shravan when they move primarily to Haridwar in Uttarakhand and bring Gangajal to their homes and temples, primarily afoot. Millions of devotees take up the journey each year, prompting different districts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to take up preparations.

The route for the Kanwar Yatra in Ghaziabad district is 25kms from Muradnagar to Tila Morh and about 42.5kms from the Kadrabad border to the Ghaziabad-Delhi border. Besides, an auxiliary route of about 53kms on the Delhi Meerut Expressway and National Highway 9, said officials. For the past years, the Delhi-Meerut Road has seen a major movement of Kanwariyas. It is a major route that connects Delhi to Haridwar.