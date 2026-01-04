Ghaziabad: Tenants attack landlord’s family for objecting to noise during new year’s party

Ghaziabad: A group of tenants and their guests allegedly attacked their landlord and his family when the latter objected to loud music and late night-partying on the terrace of the house on new year’s eve at Sushant Aquapolis in Crossings Republik, police said on Saturday. Police said an FIR has been registered against three suspects (Representative photo)

The purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, police said, a group of people can be seen misbehaving with the landlord and his family, damaging plant pots, chairs, and the house owner’s car.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said an FIR has been registered against three suspects, identified as Sarthak, Prithvi, and Sanket, on January 2 at Crossings Republik police station.

Sarita Devi, SHO of the police station, said: “The family filed a complaint against the tenants who were partying with their guests on the terrace on December 31. When the landlord objected to it around 1am (on January 1), the tenants resorted to vandalism and also attacked his family. They also damaged the landlord’s car while leaving the scene.”

The landlord, Hitesh Sharma, claimed in the FIR: “We returned home around 1am, and saw that our tenants were having a party on the terrace. Some of the guests were making loud noises and even using abusive words. When we objected, they misbehaved with my son and my wife and also attacked us. I also broke a finger in the process, and they issued threats. While leaving, they also damaged the rear view mirror of my car, broke chairs and plant pots.”

Sharma added that the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the house.

The SHO added: “The tenants vacated the house the next day, and we are trying to trace them and their guests and will soon arrest them.”

A case was registered under BNS sections 115(2) (rioting), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (mischief causing damage to property), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace).