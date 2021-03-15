Girders for FoB near Shahad stn in Thane district launched

The girders for the foot overbridge (FoB) near Shahad railway station were launched on Sunday during a two-hour block by Central Railway (CR).

A total of ₹1.25 crore has been allocated for the project, and the work is being carried out by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). A crane weighing 350 tonnes was used to launch the 63-metre-long and 4-metre-wide girders. There were six spans of girders, each weighing 23 tonnes.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) arranged for a special bus service between Kalyan and Titwala stations amid the mega block.

Anilkumar Patke, chief public relations officer, MRVC, said, “The girder was launched with the manpower of 30 workers without any hurdle. The work for the bridge is expected to be completed by two months.”

“Trespassing incidents at these station areas are not new. The FoB will help in bringing down such incidents and help in reducing the time required to travel between the eastern and western sides,” said Shyam Ubale, general secretary of Kasara-Karjat railway passengers’ association.

“I stay at Shahad East and whenever I have to go to the western side, I have to cross the station, which is a little far from where I live. The FoB will make it easier for us to commute and also reduce our time,” said Mukesh Patil, 37.