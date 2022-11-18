Girish Karnad’s Yayati staged at Prayagraj’s NCZCC

Noted theatre and film personality Girish Karnad’s play ‘Yayaati’ was staged by Hum Theatre group from Bhopal at the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) auditorium, in Prayagraj, on Thursday.

The presentation under the direction of Balendra Singh marked the second evening of the four-day drama festival organised by Vinod Rastogi Smriti Sansthan with support from the ministry of culture, government of India.

Singh is a disciple of theatre doyen Habib Tanveer and has acted in many films also including ‘Piku’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

The play presented a blend of love, fear, anger and remorse and revolved around King Yayati of the Mahabharata period. Yayati is married to Devayani, the daughter of the demon master Shukracharya, but Sharmishtha, the princess of demons, also accompanies Devayani as a maidservant. Yayati falls in love with her, resulting in Shukracharya’s curse which turns him into an old man while still in the prime of life.

Those who participated in this play included Jyoti Suryavanshi, Aarti Yadav, Khushbu Chaubitkar, July Priya, Yogesh Tiwari, Aditya Tiwari, Samriddhi Ansari, Shalini Malviya, Sonu Shah, Mukesh Pachauri, Ashmi Singh, Moris Lazres, and Kamal Jain.

On the third day of the festival (November 18), the play ‘Phool Nautanki Vilas’, written by Arun Sinha and directed by Abhay Sinha will be staged.