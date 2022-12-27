Home / Cities / Others / Girl hangs self, parents accuse house-owner of molestation

Girl hangs self, parents accuse house-owner of molestation

others
Published on Dec 27, 2022 07:54 PM IST

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover has said that the accused house owner has been booked under relevant sections.

The girl’s parents were in Kushinagar when the incident took place. (HT Photo)
The girl’s parents were in Kushinagar when the incident took place. (HT Photo)
ByAbdur Rahman

GORAKHPUR The body of a 16-year-old girl was found hanging in the room of her rented accommodation in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening. The girl’s parents were in Kushinagar (their native place) when the incident took place. According to police, the owner of the house informed them about the incident.

On returning, the victim’s parents accused the landlord of molesting their girl. They say the alleged molestation drove their girl to take the extreme step. While the body was sent for autopsy the same day, tensions broke out in the city’s Dharamshala market area on Monday as it was handed over to the parents after the post-mortem.

The girl’s family has claimed that police forced them to cremate the body against their religious beliefs. As hundreds took to the street over the death and subsequent events, local Samajwadi Party leader also reached the spot to extend support to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover has said that the accused house owner has been booked under relevant sections. He added that the funeral was performed peacefully on Tuesday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out