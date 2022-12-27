Girl hangs self, parents accuse house-owner of molestation

GORAKHPUR The body of a 16-year-old girl was found hanging in the room of her rented accommodation in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening. The girl’s parents were in Kushinagar (their native place) when the incident took place. According to police, the owner of the house informed them about the incident.

On returning, the victim’s parents accused the landlord of molesting their girl. They say the alleged molestation drove their girl to take the extreme step. While the body was sent for autopsy the same day, tensions broke out in the city’s Dharamshala market area on Monday as it was handed over to the parents after the post-mortem.

The girl’s family has claimed that police forced them to cremate the body against their religious beliefs. As hundreds took to the street over the death and subsequent events, local Samajwadi Party leader also reached the spot to extend support to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover has said that the accused house owner has been booked under relevant sections. He added that the funeral was performed peacefully on Tuesday morning.