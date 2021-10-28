Girl’s gruesome killing: Two arrests and 20 days on, Kaimur cops nab ‘real culprit’

BHABUA Nearly 20 days after the arrest of two labourers in connection with the gruesome killing of a 10-year-old girl, the Kaimur police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of a third man, who they claimed is the real culprit.

The half-burnt body of the girl, a class five student, was recovered from the campus of a government residential high school for scheduled tribes at Devari village under Adhaura police station limits of the district on October 7. The place on Kaimur hills is around 80 km south of district headquarters town of Bhabua.

According to police, the girl was brutally killed with an iron rod and stones and her body was burnt after she opposed rape attempt.

Kaimur superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said a youth, identified as Masidur Alam of Malda in West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday and incriminating evidence was recovered on his identification.

Asked about the fate of two already jailed accused who had been found innocent in the police investigation, the SP said the police would send a report to the court so that they get relief.

After the girl’s body was found, a case of murder was registered against Abdul Kurban alias Saifuddin and Mohammed Ghulam Murshid, both residents of Malda in West Bengal, on the statement of the girl’s father, a tea seller. They were arrested and sent to jail on October 9.

The two, along with 17 other masons and labourers from West Bengal, were working in construction of a new building for the school.

Later, a special investigation team (SIT) formed under subdivisional police officer Sunita Kumari obtained footage from a CCTV camera in the school that showed a man going with the girl on the first floor of the under-construction building. Police said the two jailed accused were taken on police remand and the crime scene was recreated with all the 19 masons and labourers. Finally, the accused, identified as Masidur Alam, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, Masidur confessed to luring the poor girl on assurance of giving her useless iron rods and tin and tried to rape her. When she raised an alarm, the man killed the girl with an iron rod and a stone. He also set her body on fire to destroy the evidence.

The girl’s gruesome killing had led to an outcry and several opposition leaders, including RJD’s state spokesperson Ritu Jaiswal, had visited the place.