Give free vaccination to all against Covid, Lalu tells PM

PATNA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce free vaccination for all against Covid-19 and said there should be no price distinction between the Centre and the state government.

This was Prasad’s first statement released to the media since he was released from the jail on May 6 on bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court. The RJD chief has spent nearly 40 months in jail after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

In his statement, Prasad said the onus to get every eligible citizen get vaccinated free of cost in a phased manner rested on the central government and cited the example of polio vaccination undertaken during the sting of HD Deve Gowda as the prime minister.

“At the time when the country lacked facility and sensitization for healthcare, around 12.73 crore children were administered polio vaccine in a single-day drive on January 8, 1997. This is still a world record. On December 7, 1996, as many as 1.74 crore children were offered polio drops,” claimed Prasad.

The then JD-led government had confronted a lot of difficulties in convincing the people to go for vaccination, who had many misconceptions. “But the government overcame all the obstacles with its firm determination. It is unfortunate that the present government being led by a leader having reputation as Vishwaguru is unable to arrange the required number of vaccines even after charging the common people for the jabs,” said Prasad.

Earlier, on Sunday, Prasad held a virtual meeting with party leaders from his daughter Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti’s residence and urged them to set up Covid care centres in their respective areas of influence and help people fight the pandemic.

The party leaders were also urged to “expose and thwart” any instances of black marketing of oxygen cylinders and other important medicines, and help needy patients with food and other logistics like ambulances.

