Gkp administration starts proceedings to confiscate nursing college, other properties

The district administration on Thursday started proceedings to confiscate Raj Nursing College and other properties worth ₹50 crore after Gangster Act was slapped on its owner Abhishek Yadav and his wife Dr Manisha Yadav, sister Dr Punam Yadav and his brother-in-law Dr C Parsad.

The accused had been arrested earlier on August 15. On Thursday, district administration began preparing a list of houses, four wheelers and other properties owned by the accused. The bank accounts of the accused have also been seized.

The district magistrate Krishna Karunesh cleared the action, after which confiscation proceedings were initiated, the officials added.

The action has been taken following report that they along with two others were running Raj Nursing and Paramedical College at Turra Bazar under Pipraich police station of district, despite its recognition having expired in 2017.

“Despite this, the director continued to admit fresh students by misleading authorities through fake documents,” officials said.

Officials said the fraud was unearthed in August, when district officials started verifying documents and joint secretary medical education Anil Kumar Singh reported against the college.

Meanwhile, final year students of nursing college approached chief development officer and demanded their final exam and practicals be conducted to safeguard their future.

Abdur Rahman