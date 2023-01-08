Gkp CMO releases list of 887 registered hospitals, pathology centres

District health officials have stepped up their ongoing operation against unregistered private hospitals and pathology centres in the district.

The chief medical officer released a list of over 800 registered hospitals and pathology centres in the district on Saturday and instructed the health officials at primary and community health centres to verify the hospitals running in their respective areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The step has been undertaken in the wake of the arrest of a youth Ranjeet Nishad by the police on Saturday who is the manager and physician in a private hospital. He had been running the hospital without any proper degree and training. Sources say, he had only cleared intermediate.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover said that the incident came to light during police investigation in a case lodged by the husband of a woman admitted to the hospital for delivery on January 3 who died. He said the police officials had written a letter to the chief medical officer inviting his attention on how unqualified people were running private hospitals.

Chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey said that the department had handed over a list of registered clinics, nursing homes, private hospitals and pathology centres to the district police and demanded for police action if any non-registered hospitals, pathology centres, any diagnosis centres were being run in areas of related police station incharge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CMO released the list of total 887 registered hospitals and pathology centres in the district on Saturday evening and instructed the health officials at primary and community health centres to verify the hospitals running in their respective areas.

He said in the past three days, half a dozen private hospitals and pathology centres had been sealed and cases had been lodged against their managers. He said if registered physicians would not be found at the hospitals registered against their name, they would face stringent action.