‘Gkp police booked over 400 under Gangster Act this year’

In a massive crackdown on criminals, the district police slapped Gangster Act on 402 lawbreakers this year.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover said in past one year, the district police slapped Gangster Act on 402 criminals who were involved in running organised crime.

The official claimed, this was the largest figure as compared to other districts as in all the 75 districts in the state, total 884 criminals were booked under the Gangster Act, and half of them, i.e., 402 were from Gorakhpur district alone.

SSP Gorakhpur said in state, properties belonging to 62 mafias was confiscated in which half of them, i.e., 33 were forfeited in Gorakhpur alone.

Similarly, the district authorities had cancelled 131 arms licences and another 134 were under consideration of district the magistrate which is one third of total arms licences (310) cancelled in Uttar Pradesh.

Also, National Security Act had been slapped on 3 people in the district.