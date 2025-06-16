GMRL seeks utilities shifting for Metro rail near Hero Honda Chowk

The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to expedite shifting of utilities and structures on the road stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk at the earliest, as the construction of Metro project is likely to commence soon. The Gurugram Metro line, likely to witness construction soon, will also be built on the left side of this highway road stretch on the extreme left side. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The metro corporation has urged for early handing over of the land since any delay could hamper the metro construction. The metro route will pass through the left side of this road at elevated levels, according to the project plan.

A June 9 letter by a senior GMRL official said that the construction work of the metro corridor priority-1 from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, Gurugram with an extension spur to Dwarka Expressway is likely to start immediately.

Therefore, delayed construction of road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk flyover by NHAI is a point of deep apprehension to GMRL because of encumbrances that include shifting of electric sub- station, clearance of Himgiri Ashram site and Bikaner Mishtaan Bhandhar, removal of electrical lines by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) & NHAI, and dismantling of CNG pump and shifting it to new location, it said.

“It is once again requested to resolve the bottlenecks and hand over part of the ROW (right of way) in the Utility Corridor to GMRL free from all obstructions. In case, the ROW under Metro alignment is not handed over in time, the project can miss the deadline targeted to be completed in November 2028. The contractor can also raise claim for delay and demand escalation charges,” the letter added.

For a metro project, “right of way” (ROW) means the legal right to use a specific piece of land for the construction and operation of the metro line. This includes the land occupied by tracks, stations, and other related infrastructure.

In Gurugram, the existing and planned metro lines are using the existing right of way on roads after getting requisite permissions from the land owning departments such as HSVP and GMDA.

To be sure, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building a six-lane surface road on the stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk at a cost of ₹160 crore, with ₹100 crore earmarked for shifting the utilities and around ₹60 crore will be spent on building this road.

A senior GMDA official, meanwhile, said that steps have been initiated to shift high tension towers and feeders of DHBVN to another place under utility shifting on the route of the existing project.

Along with this, an agreement has been reached with the concerned with other agencies (DHBVN, NHAI, HVPNL) at 5 other major points regarding shifting of the existing structures, the official added.