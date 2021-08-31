Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GADVASU inks pact for ethno-veterinary research with varsity in Karnataka

To collaborate on research and training of scientists and veterinarians in the ethno-veterinary practice area
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences & Technology (TDU), Karnataka, to collaborate on research and training of scientists and veterinarians in the ethno-veterinary practice area.

In a virtual meeting, an MoU was signed by Dr JPS Gill, director of research, GADVASU, and Atul Kumar Gupta, registrar, TDU, in the presence of Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, and officers of both the institutes. Dr Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, GADVASU, welcomed the participants and facilitated the meeting.

Dr Gill from GADVASU and Dr MNB Nair from TDU briefly described their institute and its role in farmer and social welfare.

Dr Inderjeet congratulated both the universities for entering into MoU and revealed that from time immemorial, India has been a hub of education and herbal treatments.

GADVASU has also been working on ayurvedic and herbal medicine for livestock treatment.

A collaborative research centre for veterinary ayurveda was established at GADVASU campus in December 2016 by the Central council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, revealed Dr Singh.

Atul Gupta showed keen interest in collaboration in ethno-veterinary research involving domestic and zoo animals, climatic resilience, and health. Further, both universities will work in tandem to train veterinarians, para veterinarians, and other stakeholders in this field.

