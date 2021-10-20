GNDU, NDA sign MoU to ensure boarded out cadets continue studying with losing year

Amritsar Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune, to ensure that cadets who get boarded out midway through their three-year training at the NDA can continue their studies without losing an academic year.

Vice-chancellor professor Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation between GNDU and the NDA. The objective of this agreement is to provide the migration to the boarded out cadets of NDA to continue their studies at GNDU. These cadets can complete their qualification by way of lateral entry into courses at the university, including BA/Bsc/BSc (computer science) and B.Tech /BBA/B Com.”

Lieutenant general Asit Mistry Commandant, NDA, said, “The NDA decided to sign MoUs with reputed universities in consultation with the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ-IDS), so as to remove the fear of uncertainty and academic loss in the minds of young and capable aspirants.”

The GNDU has appointed Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi as the in-charge to coordinate with the NDA, also allowing the boarded out NDA cadets to get the admission in even semester of corresponding course in GNDU.

The NDA authorities say around 6,000 cadets have passed out from the academy over the past 10 years, with 2.3% (around 138 cadets) withdrawing for a variety of reasons.

“Over the last 10 years, nearly half of the boarded out cadets did so for medical reasons. Further among these, 30% were medical disorders such as fits etc which surfaced during training. Others were due to injuries or ailments sustained during training. About 4% were due to inability to meet academic standards and the rest were due to discipline or lack of officer-like qualities and inability to meet the standards of outdoor training,” an NDA official said.