Goa budget promises pilgrimage scheme, loans for tourism sector

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday promised regularisation of unauthorised residential houses, loans for the tourism sector, a pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, support for those involved in traditional occupations, and a mining corporation as he presented a budge over ₹25,000 crore.

He said he aims to reach out to each resident of the state, where elections are due next year. “My government will sign an MOU [memorandum of understanding] with Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) for carrying out mapping of the mineral resources in...Goa and identify potential mining sites,” Sawant said. He also promised to liberalise quarrying of minor minerals like sand and stone.

“...to promote ease of doing business and to ensure a seamless process for grant of quarrying leases for minor minerals, my government shall bring amendments to the Goa Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1985. My Government also shall expedite the grant permits for traditional sand mining,” Sawant said.

Also Read | Goa CM rules out making Covid test mandatory on arrival

Sawant promised to introduce a Tourism Trade Support Scheme wherein all registered category hotels and travel and tour operators will be provided with an interest subvention on working loans up to ₹25 lakh.

“...[It] would benefit more than 2,000 hotels and more than 1,000 tour and travel operators.”

He promised to reduce the burden on chartered flights by bearing a part of parking and landing fees at Dabolim International Airport. Sawant also pledged to reduce the infrastructure tax on new constructions to 30% for six months to promote the sector.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat criticised the budget, saying there is nothing to boost the economy and help the marginalised sector in it.