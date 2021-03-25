Home / Cities / Others / Goa budget promises pilgrimage scheme, loans for tourism sector
others

Goa budget promises pilgrimage scheme, loans for tourism sector

Goa CM Pramod Sawant promised to reduce the burden on chartered flights by bearing a part of parking and landing fees at Dabolim International Airport
By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday promised regularisation of unauthorised residential houses, loans for the tourism sector, a pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, support for those involved in traditional occupations, and a mining corporation as he presented a budge over 25,000 crore.

He said he aims to reach out to each resident of the state, where elections are due next year. “My government will sign an MOU [memorandum of understanding] with Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) for carrying out mapping of the mineral resources in...Goa and identify potential mining sites,” Sawant said. He also promised to liberalise quarrying of minor minerals like sand and stone.

“...to promote ease of doing business and to ensure a seamless process for grant of quarrying leases for minor minerals, my government shall bring amendments to the Goa Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1985. My Government also shall expedite the grant permits for traditional sand mining,” Sawant said.

Also Read | Goa CM rules out making Covid test mandatory on arrival

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After 3 days, vehicular movement on Kashmir highway restored partially

266 infections in HP; first case detected in Lahaul-Spiti in 2 months

CBI court awards five-year jail to agri ministry officer in 2016 graft case

Six years on, PUDA fails to provide road connectivity to Gateway City

Sawant promised to introduce a Tourism Trade Support Scheme wherein all registered category hotels and travel and tour operators will be provided with an interest subvention on working loans up to 25 lakh.

“...[It] would benefit more than 2,000 hotels and more than 1,000 tour and travel operators.”

He promised to reduce the burden on chartered flights by bearing a part of parking and landing fees at Dabolim International Airport. Sawant also pledged to reduce the infrastructure tax on new constructions to 30% for six months to promote the sector.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat criticised the budget, saying there is nothing to boost the economy and help the marginalised sector in it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP