Goa cops, including DSP, SI, charged with planting narcotics on Israeli national

A court in Goa has framed charges against seven policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a police sub-inspector, who was then in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell Malkhana (impound) for allegedly “planting drugs” on an Israeli national and longtime Goa resident David Driham.

The case dates back to 2010 when the anti-narcotics cell of the Goa police arrested Driham allegedly for being in possession of several banned drugs, including ecstasy, heroin, cocaine, LSD and charas, costing Rs.3.81 lakh.

However, subsequently, using hidden cameras, his sister Ayala exposed how the Goa police were threatening drug dealers, including her brother being booked in false cases through planted evidence to extort money from them.

Following the accusation, an investigation was launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and arrested seven policemen in 2012 on charges of “planting drugs on the accused Driham”. By the same order, Dirham was found not guilty in the case and was discharged by the Goa additional sessions Judge Sharmila Patil.

“CBI’s investigation reveals that accused no.1 (David Driham) was also threatened and a false case was made against him. The conscious possession of illegal contraband was not found in possession of accused no.1 but on the contrary, it is seen prima facie to be implanted on the accused no.1 as per investigation done by CBI and therefore there is ample material before the court to frame charges against accused nos.2 to 8 for the offences punishable under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and the Indian Penal Code as stated in the supplementary charge sheet,” judge Patil said in her order framing charges.

The court also relied on the evidence submitted by the CBI consisting of call records revealing that the main accused, identified as sub-inspector Sunil Gudlar and other four constables “were in Anjuna since about 19.00hours as per their mobile calls amongst themselves and hence they were not at all present in the office of ANC, Panaji when alleged information was said to have been received and the preparation of raid was done.”

A neighbour also told the CBI that Dirham was arrested by policemen after an argument (rather than as part of a raid).

“The investigation and more particularly the CDR report, the statements of Pancha witnesses recorded under section 164 CrPC and the other witness on record would show that the accused Mr Sunil Gudlar, along with other accused, entered into a criminal conspiracy amongst themselves and in furtherance of a common intention to extort money, they had fabricated a false case against accused no.1, an Israeli national under NDPS Act,” the judge observed.