Panaji, The Goa police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a court against 13 persons in connection with the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, which claimed 25 lives and left several others injured in December last year, officials said. Goa nightclub fire: Police file chargesheet against 13 persons, including club owners

The 13 accused include owners of the nightclub, a police official said.

The Anjuna police filed the 4,150-page chargesheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa, in connection with the case, in which statements of 305 witnesses have been recorded, he said.

The blaze occurred at the nightclub located in Arpora, in North Goa, on December 6, 2025, wherein 25 persons were killed and several others were injured.

The accused in the chargesheet include Ajay Gupta, Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh Luthra, all partners of M/s Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP, which owned the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. All three accused are currently in judicial custody, according to the police.

The chargesheet has also named the nightclub's employees, Rajiv Modak , Vivek Singh and Bijay Kumar Singh , as accused. They are also in judicial custody.

The others accused named in the chargesheet are Roshan Redkar, then sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa Panchayat, and Raghuvir Bagkar, then secretary of the panchayat, both currently in judicial custody, and Priyanshu Thakur and Rajveer Singhania , who are out on bail.

The Anjuna police have also chargesheeted Mayur Kolwalkar and Mohammad Afif Abdulsab Bateri, officials of an event management company which had organised a show at the club on that evening.

Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British National, who is currently on the run, has also been named as an accused in the chargesheet. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him, the police said.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 105 , 125 and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Later, BNS sections 338 , 336 , 340 , 61 , 238 , 241 and 3 were added against the club owners.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.