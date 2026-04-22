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YouTuber’s brother held over controversial St Francis Xavier remark: Goa police

Goa Police arrest Madhav Khattar for allegedly drafting the speech that included derogatory remarks about Catholic saint Francis Xavier

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:21 pm IST
By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
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The Goa Police on Wednesday arrested the brother of Gautam Khattar, a YouTuber from Uttarakhand who was booked for “hurting religious sentiments” over his allegedly derogatory comments about Catholic saint Francis Xavier on Sunday at an event in Goa.

YouTuber Gautam Khattar’s brother held in Goa over St Francis Xavier remarks

Police said that Madhav Khattar was named as a co-accused in the case for allegedly drafting the controversial speech that was delivered by Gautam and later shared on social media platforms.

Gautam, who describes himself as a “spiritual beat” journalist and makes content related to “Baba Sadhus, Sanatan Dharma, foreign devotees and religious places,” is currently absconding.

He allegedly called the saint a “terrorist” at the Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti’s Parshuram Jayanti celebrations in Goa’s Vasco da Gama. He also made allegedly derogatory remarks about the saint’s remains in a casket revered as sacred relics. The Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti, which describes itself as an organisation working for the protection, propagation and welfare of Sanatan Dharma, distanced itself from the remarks and apologised.

The Crime Branch has issued a lookout circular against Gautam Khattar so that he cannot leave the country. “The team of the Crime Branch is also camping in different prominent cities in the country, based on available evidence, to trace the main accused, Gautam Khattar,” Gupta added.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / YouTuber’s brother held over controversial St Francis Xavier remark: Goa police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / YouTuber’s brother held over controversial St Francis Xavier remark: Goa police
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