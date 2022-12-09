Goa Police arrests convict, absconding for 15 years, from West Bengal’s Digha

The Goa Police crime branch have arrested a convict, who was on the run for the last 15 years after a prison break incident, from Digha in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district.

Jackson Dadel, then a resident of Panaji, was convicted in 2007 for the murder of Godwin D’Silva in 2005, who he along with one Rudolph Gomes stabbed to death. He broke out of prison in 2007 and has been absconding since.

On 16 September 2007, before the sentence was pronounced, Dadel and Gomes along with 12 other accused, broke out of the Margao judicial lockup, assaulted the prison guards, confined them in the lock up before escaping.

“Crime Branch sleuths proceeded to Digha town of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal and apprehended accused Jackson Dadel. He was evading arrest for the last 15 years. He had changed his name to Rajeev Kashyap and was working as a front office manager for a hotel in Digha. The date of his escape, 16th September, was adopted by him as a date of birth after his escape,” superintendent of police (crime branch) Nidhin Valsan said.

Dadel has been brought to Goa and further formalities are being followed to prosecute further, the police said.