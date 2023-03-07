Goa to collaborate with Portugal for improving tourist experience: Minister

Goa and Portugal will explore opportunities for collaboration in innovative technologies and tourism practices to help bring better tourist experiences, the state’s tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, who is on a visit to the European country, said on Tuesday.

A delegation from the Goa Tourism Department was at the Bolsa Turismo Lisboa Travel Market (BTL) Portugal, held at Feira Internacional de Lisboa atividades (FIL), Lisboa, Portugal from March 1 to 5. (File Photo)

Khaunte called on Portuguese minister of economy and maritime affairs, Antonio Costa Silva.

“Both leaders held discussions in depth on various aspects in the field of Tourism & IT (information technology). Khaunte, who is representing Goa state, also had discussions with Silva, with regards to possible future collaborations in the tourism sector,” a statement released by Khaunte’s office said.

According to the statement, Goa and Portugal will collaborate and share their ideas and knowledge, and sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Tourism and IT soon on the exchange of ideas regarding growth of tourism, building demand for Goa from Portugal, alternative fuels, startup ecosystem, exchange of views and many more.

Increasing the air connectivity between Portugal and Goa is key and with the new international airport in North Goa, Manohar International Airport, the possibility of a new route was discussed in one of the meetings that Khaunte held with Christine Ourmières-Widener, chief executive officer (CEO) of TAP Group, Portugal, the release added.

