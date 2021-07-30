Home / Cities / Others / GoI recognises Chitkara University as Patiala’s green champion
Chitkara University, Patiala, being presented the ‘District Green Champion’ award for the academic year 2020-21 by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India. (HT PHOTO)
GoI recognises Chitkara University as Patiala’s green champion

This award is given to colleges that have actively participated in keeping their campuses clean, sanitised, and are working towards the ‘Swachh Bharat’ goal
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST

In a major feat, Chitkara University, Patiala, has been recognised as the ‘District Green Champion’ for the academic year 2020-21 by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The award was presented to the varsity’s pro-chancellor, Madhu Chitkara, in the presence of Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit.

This award is given to colleges that have actively participated in keeping their campuses clean, sanitised, and are in line with the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme. The varsity, in a press release, stated, “Chitkara University successfully managed to set up the Swachhta Action Plan Committee, and adopted and implemented the best practices in areas of sanitation, hygiene, waste management, water management, energy management and greenery management.”

On receiving the honour, Madhu Chitkara said, “Along with technological and educational advancement, Chitkara University acknowledges the importance of environment and puts in concerted efforts towards achieving the best practices. This award is a testimony of the university’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. I congratulate all the students and staff members for this honour.”

