Gold worth over 36 lakhs seized at Chennai airport; one passenger arrested

The department arrested a 21 years old passenger, Manikandan Shankar, who arrived from Dubai by flight 6E66 at Chennai Airport.
ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:11 PM IST
As per the statement, on extraction 722 grams of gold worth 36.52 lakhs were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.(Hindustan Times Archives/Photo for Representational Purposes)

Chennai Air Customs department on Friday seized 722 grams of gold worth 36.52 lakhs and arrested one passenger.

The department arrested a 21 years old passenger, Manikandan Shankar, who arrived from Dubai by flight 6E66 at Chennai Airport. Three bundles of gold paste weighing 836 grams were recovered from the rectum of the passenger, according to a press statement from the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

As per the statement, on extraction 722 grams of gold worth 36.52 lakhs were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

Further investigation is in progress, the Customs department said.

