Loan against fake jewellery in Panchkula: Another FIR against goldsmith

Police have lodged another FIR against a goldsmith for duping a bank of ₹7 lakh by securing a gold loan against fake jewellery. Panchkula police registered another FIR against a goldsmith for duping a bank of ₹ 7 lakh by securing a gold loan against fake jewellery. (HT File)

Along with the goldsmith, Deepak Bhola, of Baltana, Zirakpur, police have also booked the loanee, Amarjeet Singh of Sector 27, Panchkula.

They were booked on the complaint of Nitish Kumar, branch head, Bank of India, Sector 25, Panchkula.

He said on June 27, 2019, Amarjeet approached the bank for obtaining a loan against gold weighing 353.2 gm.

Before approving the loan, the bank got the ornaments tested from goldsmith Deepak Bhola, who was empanelled with the bank. After he assessed the gold’s value and issued a certificate, a loan of ₹7 lakh was sanctioned.

However, Amarjeet defaulted on loan repayment despite several reminders. Eventually, in August 2022, the bank decided to auction the gold and got it re-appraised from two other goldsmiths, who revealed that it was fake.

The complainant alleged that Bhola, in connivance with several other borrowers, had defrauded various branches of Bank of India through similar modus operandi.

On his complaint, a fresh case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Similar cases were also registered in Panchkula in February.