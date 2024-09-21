Goods train derailment: Traffic restored on Mumbai-Delhi route

Post incident of derailment of 26 wagons of goods train near Mathura on Wednesday night, the train traffic on the Mumbai-Delhi route was restored on Friday. Coal-laden goods train en route from Agra to Delhi derailed, in Mathura on Thursday. (ANI photo)

According to railway officials, the train movement began but at controlled speed. The train traffic was restored on third line on Thursday, but work continued on up and down track which was completed on Friday.

The train traffic between Delhi and Mumbai via Mathura was disrupted because of derailment of 26 wagon of goods train that occurred at 8 pm on Wednesday. Fourth line remained operative and trains towards Delhi were passed at caution speed, but there was no traffic from Delhi on Thursday.

About 60 trains were diverted through Ghaziabad as restoration work continued with general manager, North Central Railways (NCR) UC Joshi reaching Mathura on Thursday.

The 26 wagons of goods train derailed between Vrindavan and Ajhai of Mathura-Palwal section. The STBP goods train was carrying coal for Suratgarh Thermal Plant from Jharkhand and had 59 wagons. The goods train was heading towards Delhi and had crossed Mathura junction and wagons derailed about 800 metres ahead of Vrindavan road. Initially the derailment damaged OHE line.

Officials have till date avoided assigning any specific reason for derailment . Tej Prakash Agarwal, divisional railway manager at Agra Division of North Central Railway stated that all facts were being examined.

Past incident

The incident occurred within a month after a derailment of a goods train was prevented in Aligarh. The train was heading towards Delhi on a Dedicated Freight Corridor. The accident was averted when the loco pilot timely applied the brakes after spotting an alloy rim of a motorcycle wheel placed on the track on August 20.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Aligarh suspected sabotage and informed the police about the incident. A case was registered at Roravar police station in Aligarh district against unidentified persons for placing the metallic object on the train track last month.

The matter in Aligarh district in August became sensitive as it occurred just four days after the derailment of the Sabarmati Express in the Kanpur area.