Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Goods worth 37 lakh for Namami Gange project stolen from godown

Goods worth 37 lakh for Namami Gange project stolen from godown

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Mar 07, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Four armed miscreants looted goods worth ₹37 lakh from the Namami Gange godown in Etawah allegedly after taking two guards captive on Sunday night in Bhartana area here, said the police.

Four armed miscreants looted goods worth 37 lakh from the Namami Gange godown in Etawah allegedly after taking two guards captive on Sunday night in Bhartana area here, said the police.

(Pic for representation)

According to police, the miscreants took away 58 boxes of brass items, which were kept in the godown of the Jal Jeevan Mission Project. IG Kanpur range Prashant Kumar visited the site and the forensic team collected the samples.

Manager (administration) of this project Amit Kumar Srivastava said the police have lodged an FIR against four unidentified persons who came in a vehicle and were armed. “The police are investigating the case; the guards have been questioned,” he said.

SSP Etawah Sanjay Varma said the items of brass that had been stocked here under the Namami Gange Project were taken away. Around 58 boxes were missing. “Police are working on the case and it will soon catch the people behind it. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants,” he said.

However, he did not comment on as to why the police registered a case of theft instead of dacoity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP