Gorakhpur Horror: Man kills father, chops body into pieces over property dispute

GORAKHPUR In a horrific case, a district resident, Santosh Kumar Gupta (alias Prince), allegedly killed his 62-year-old father Murli Dhar Gupta over a property dispute. Following the murder, the 30-year-old accused allegedly chopped the victim’s body into pieces to fit it into a suitcase and dispose it off.

A case was lodged in the matter on Sunday.

The gut-wrenching incident took place in the Suraj Kund colony under Tiwaripur police station limits late on Saturday night. A case was lodged in the matter on Sunday after Prashant Gupta, the brother of the accused, approached police with a complaint. The accused has been arrested.

Sharing further details, SP (city) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that Prince has been booked for killing his father. “The victim’s wife passed away during the Covid pandemic. Murli used to run a general store on the ground floor and lived on the first floor of his house. The accused attacked the victim when he was home alone. The other son, Prashant Gupta, in his application, has stated that he reached home late that night after participating in a wedding and found spots of blood in the house. Subsequently, he informed the police. Thereafter, the accused was arrested.” The cop also confirmed that accused has confessed his crime and police have recovered the body, which was kept in suitcase near a garbage pick-up point.

It has been learnt that there was an ongoing dispute between the father and the son over property issues. The situation took ugly turn on Saturday night when Murli Dhar Gupta refused to pay the monthly EMI of the motorcycle that the accused had recently purchased.