Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Gorakhpur meet on NEP discusses emergence of new India

Gorakhpur meet on NEP discusses emergence of new India

others
Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:05 AM IST

The seminar was a part of the fourth day of a week-long programme at the Gorakhnath Temple to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

When India holds centenary celebrations of its independence, the country would have emerged as a well-developed country and students from various parts of the world would be coming here for higher studies.

Those were the thoughts of Anil Sahasrabudhe, the former president of the All India Technical Educational Council, here, on Saturday as he spoke at a seminar on ‘Role of New Education Policy in emergence of new India’.

The seminar was a part of the fourth day of a week-long programme at the Gorakhnath Temple to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath. Sahasrabudhe also said that in 1967, when Mahant Digvijaynath was Member of Parliament, he had raised the issue of drafting a new education policy.

Addressing the gathering, prof JP pandey, vice-chancellor, Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, said, “Under the new education policy, every student will have the opportunity to explore his true talent and potential.” He recalled the days when India was the hub of knowledge and expressed hope that with the introduction of this new policy India would regain its place in the world.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP