Gorakhpur municipal body demolishes encroachment after attack on JE

GORAKHPUR A day after an attack on the Junior Engineer (JE), the anti-encroachment squad of Gorakhpur municipal corporation swung into action on Sunday and demolished the illegal structure over the drainage in the city’s Dawoodpur locality.

Gorakhpur railway station (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, on Saturday morning, a team of sanitation department employees -- led by JE Avnish Bharti -- had gone to Dawoodpur to clear the waterlogged areas after Friday’s rain spell. However, a few traders and locals, who were enraged over frequent water logging, attacked the team. Allegedly, the JE was thrashed and several sanitation employees were chased.

On Sunday morning, an anti-encroachment team of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC) along with an enforcement team and adequate police force reached the locality and demolished the illegal construction over the drainage. The drainage was cleaned to clear waterlogging and prevent stagnation of water in the future.

Speaking on the development, assistant municipal commissioner Mani Shankar Tiwari said that the street vendors and vegetable sellers had erected temporary structures covering the drainage that hindered drainage sanitation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Separately, infuriated over Saturday’s incident, GMC’s employees’ association held a meeting on Sunday and demanded the arrest of all the accused in case within 72 hours.

The leaders of the employees’ union -- Ramprakash Singh, Shakti Mishra, and Deepak Srivastava -- said that the employees would go on indefinite strike from Tuesday evening and stage a demonstration against police inaction if their demands are not met.

Police station in-charge of Cantonment, Randhir Mishra, confirmed that following the application of sanitation supervisor Gauri Shankar, an FIR had been lodged against the accused under serious offences -- including SC/ST Act -- and one of the accused, Jagdeesh Yadav, has even been arrested.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal said that the anti-encroachment drive to remove cemented construction on drainage would be intensified from Monday in all the 80 wards of the corporation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON