Gorakhpur police attach property worth 100 cr under Gangster Act

Taking strict action under the Gangster Act, the district administration confiscated nine properties worth ₹100 crore of the director and owner of Raj Nursing and Paramedical College here on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP City Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that the district police have also seized 9 four-wheelers and 30 bank accounts along with the nursing college building and flats of the owner. The owner and other accused who are already in jail, were running the college on forged documents, took excess admission against the sanctioned strength and destroyed the future of thousands of students, he added.

SP city said that the properties were earned through illegal activities and that the action taken by the administration was a warning to those involved in unlawful activities.

The accused were running the nursing college since 2015 at Turra Bazar locality under Pipraich police station area of the district. The recognition of the college had expired in 2017 but the director of the collage continued to take fresh admissions on forged documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The malpractice was unearthed in August this year when the district authorities had carried out verification of the documents and joint secretary, medical education, Anil Kumar Singh, had reported against the college. Later, on August 15, the accused were arrested and Gangster Act was slapped on them.

Since then, owner Dr Abhishek Yadav, his wife Dr Manisha Yadav, his sister Dr Punam Yadav and brother-in-law Dr C Parsad alias Chauthi along with two others are in jail.

District magistrate Krishna Karunesh had ordered to confiscate the property of the accused on Wednesday and the police officials completed the proceedings on Friday.