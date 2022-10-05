Gorakhpur students make it possible to burn Ravana effigy with a single click

The BTech students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), in Gorakhpur found a smart way to burn the effigy of Ravan with the help of a mobile phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the guidance of their professor Vineet Rai, BTech students of ITM, Neha Lath, Mahima Tripathi, Utkarsh Dubey, Swastik Kushwaha and others have developed a new method for Ravan Dahan.

The effigy of Ravan would be connected to another device through wires. The stage artist performing the role of Lord Rama in Ramlila will now be able to burn the effigy by pressing a simple button.

RISE IN SALE OF DURGA IDOLS AND RAVANA EFFIGY

Sources said demand for the idol Goddess Durga registered a slight increase after two years of lull celebrations due to the pandemic. Demand for Ravan’s effigy has also increased, they added. Abdur Rahman