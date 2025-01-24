Govt agency seeks nod to demolish 3 towers in NBCC Green View

Gurugram: The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) has sought permission from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the district administration to demolish three towers of NBCC Green View Towers in Sector 37D on priority, since the structures have been deemed unsafe. The ownership and possession of these towers is vested with the developer, officials of the government agency said. The NBCC Green View project was launched in 2010 with possession handed over in 2017. (HT PHOTO)

The developer has written a letter seeking permission for demolition of Towers E, F and G as several balconies of these towers have collapsed and this could pose a threat to a school which is located adjacent to these towers, they said.

NBCC had sought permission to demolish the NBCC Green View condominium in June 2024, after a structural audit by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) found the seven towers unsafe. Earlier in February, 2022, the Gurugram district administration, under the National Disaster Management Act 2005, declared the complex unsafe and mandated its evacuation by March 2022 on the basis of reports submitted by CBRI and IIT Roorkee. On the directions of the deputy commissioner, Gururgam the complex had been vacated.

“Due to deteriorating conditions of building, several balconies of Tower F, floor 5,6,7 and 8 self-collapsed on 09.08.2024 and again on 09.09.2024, four more balconies of Tower F, floor-5,6,7 and 8 self-collapsed wherein presence of any persons nearby could have resulted in a tragic accident. There is a serious risk that the tower may collapse on its own which can cause danger to the life and property of the people who are residing around the project and to the school situated adjoining to the project. Such a situation has created an urgency to demolish the building as soon as possible in a controlled manner so that no harm shall be caused to the people,” the letter written by Anil Kumar, chief general manager, NBCC (engg) said.

An NBCC official, who submitted the letter to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday said that they have submitted a plan for demolition, which includes demolition by high reach machines in a safe manner. “The plan to demolish the structures has been attached and it will be carried out by a private agency,” he told DTCP officials.

A senior DTCP official, who is aware of the matter said that NBCC has sought permission to demolish three towers in NBCC Green View Condominium in Sector 37 D. “The matter regarding demolition of these towers will be put before the district committee which has been formed to oversee issues related to structural audit in high rise buildings. A decision on this matter will be taken by the committee,” he said.

To be sure, in July 2024, the developer had sought permission to demolish all the towers but the permission was withheld by the department of town and country planning as the matter between NBCC and its allottees was pending in court.

NBCC had built NBCC Green View condominium in Sector 37 D and the project has seven towers namely A, B, C, D, E, F and G. According to the developer, the residential units in E, F and G were not sold and ownership is vested with NBCC while some of the units in Tower A, B, C and D were sold to buyers.

